Leo Terrell slams protesting US athletes: 'Who are the oppressed people you speak of?'

Civil Rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "America Reports" and blasted American Olympian Gwen Berry for her protests leading up to the Olympics.

TERRELL: She represents no one. Let's be very clear, represents herself and she’s on America’s term right now at the Olympics for it if she wants to discuss her personal feelings, go back to America at home, call a press conference and see if anyone shows up. This game of using this platform , she’s getting away with this because let’s be clear, because of her race and her gender. If you attack or your either racist or sexist, or in my case, I’m a sellout. Fred Kerley won the silver medal, Kendra Henderson won the silver medal. Black Americans we’re draped in the American flag. Who are the oppressed people she is talking about? First and last name.

