Leo Terrell on 'Fox & Friends': Democrats are 'ecstatic' after Supreme Court leaker changed the news cycle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that the Supreme Court leaker has "changed the news cycle," distracting from President Biden's policies. The civil rights attorney said Democrats are "ecstatic" over the focus shifting off of inflation, Ukraine and crime.

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL TRIGGERED BY ABORTION OPINION: ‘I WANT TO CRY’

LEO TERRELL: This to me was designed to change the current narrative away from the disastrous Biden administration. It's designed to focus on the midterm. It's designed to get people angry, emotional and it worked. We changed the news cycle. This leaker has changed the news cycle. The number one story is the leak. And the Democrats are ecstatic right now because the focus is off gas prices, inflation, the war in Ukraine, crime in the streets, critical race theory, all being distracted by the leaker.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: