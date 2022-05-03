Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Leo Terrell on 'Fox & Friends': Democrats are 'ecstatic' after Supreme Court leaker changed the news cycle

Terrell says leak of SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion case shifts focus from 'disastrous' Biden policies

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell says the Supreme Court leaker changed the news cycle, distracting from Biden's policies.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that the Supreme Court leaker has "changed the news cycle," distracting from President Biden's policies. The civil rights attorney said Democrats are "ecstatic" over the focus shifting off of inflation, Ukraine and crime.

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL TRIGGERED BY ABORTION OPINION: ‘I WANT TO CRY’

LEO TERRELL: This to me was designed to change the current narrative away from the disastrous Biden administration. It's designed to focus on the midterm. It's designed to get people angry, emotional and it worked. We changed the news cycle. This leaker has changed the news cycle. The number one story is the leak. And the Democrats are ecstatic right now because the focus is off gas prices, inflation, the war in Ukraine, crime in the streets, critical race theory, all being distracted by the leaker.

