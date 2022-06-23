Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell rips liberal Los Angeles DA George Gascon's insulting' response to critics

Terrell said 'crime is occurring everywhere' in L.A. County on 'America's Newsroom'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Terrell slams LA DA Gascon as recall effort gains steam: 'Crime is occurring everywhere' Video

Terrell slams LA DA Gascon as recall effort gains steam: 'Crime is occurring everywhere'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted Los Angeles DA George Gascon on 'America's Newsroom,' warning he is 'steadfast to progressive criminal activity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed Los Angeles DA George Gascon as the effort to oust him gains steam, warning he is "steadfast to progressive criminal activity." Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" to push back on Gascon's "insulting" response to critics who insist his policies are leading to repeat offenders committing more crimes. 

SLAIN LA AREA POLICE OFFICERS WERE ‘AMBUSHED’ BY ‘COWARD’ WHILE ’TRYING TO SAVE A FAMILY,' OFFICIALS SAY

LEO TERRELL: It's insulting to the people who lost loved ones, and here is a situation in Los Angeles. 500,000 people have already signed a petition to recall George Gascon. I signed that petition, They need 567,000 signatures by July 6. They probably need a 10 or 15% over that in order to put this guy on the ballot, this recall. Every time we wait until this gets validated, he pops a bottle of champagne, but once this recall gets on the ballot, he's gone. But he is steadfast to his progressive criminal activity. Citizens in L.A. need to have their heads on a swivel, in order to protect themselves, because crime is occurring everywhere within Los Angeles County.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Terrell rips LA DA Gascon over soft on crime policies: 'Steadfast to progressive criminal activity' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.