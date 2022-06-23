Leo Terrell rips liberal Los Angeles DA George Gascon's insulting' response to critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed Los Angeles DA George Gascon as the effort to oust him gains steam, warning he is "steadfast to progressive criminal activity." Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" to push back on Gascon's "insulting" response to critics who insist his policies are leading to repeat offenders committing more crimes.

SLAIN LA AREA POLICE OFFICERS WERE ‘AMBUSHED’ BY ‘COWARD’ WHILE ’TRYING TO SAVE A FAMILY,' OFFICIALS SAY

LEO TERRELL: It's insulting to the people who lost loved ones, and here is a situation in Los Angeles. 500,000 people have already signed a petition to recall George Gascon. I signed that petition, They need 567,000 signatures by July 6. They probably need a 10 or 15% over that in order to put this guy on the ballot, this recall. Every time we wait until this gets validated, he pops a bottle of champagne, but once this recall gets on the ballot, he's gone. But he is steadfast to his progressive criminal activity. Citizens in L.A. need to have their heads on a swivel, in order to protect themselves, because crime is occurring everywhere within Los Angeles County.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW: