Leo Terrell rips Biden, Harris for systemic racism claims: 'Lying' to Americans without hesitation

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell asserted Wednesday that Derek Chauvin's conduct was not motivated by race and blasted Democrats for using systemic racism claims to pander to black voters.

LEO TERRELL: I’m relieved that the amount of violence has been reduced dramatically, but I think people need to understand that this was a trial about murder, not about race, not about whether or not Derek Chauvin was a racist. The case had nothing to do with race, but you can’t imagine that given what you’re hearing from the left and from the Democrats. That’s the embarrassing part about it.

I’m saying that Derek Chauvin’s conduct was not motivated by race. You look at the charges which he was found guilty of, you look at the presentation of the case by the prosecution—there was not one word uttered about race. Look at the diversity of the jury—nothing about race.

But, if you listen to Joe Biden, who can look at Americans through the camera and say there’s systemic discrimination—Kamala Harris, they’re lying to the American public without any hesitation. That’s the shame about this. Everything is about race. Black versus white. And it’s embarrassing and it’s insulting and it’s being used for one purpose; to pander to the Black voters so that they can remain as Democrats.

