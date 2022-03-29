Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell calls out Lori Lightfoot’s extra police protection: Dem elites 'love security' for themselves

New report says Chicago mayor secretly using police for security detail

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Leo Terrell: The same rules don’t apply to Democrat elites

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell rips Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s history of anti-police rhetoric.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that the Democrats' playbook is to enforce rules that they do not follow. Terrell responded to a new report on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "below-the-radar" police security unit established in 2020.

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHED INTO EXPLETIVE-FILLED RANT DURING COLUMBUS STATUE DISPUTE, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

LEO TERRELL: It's classic. You and I know this. It’s the Democratic playbook. The Democratic elite, those who run the city, run the state like California, they don’t have the rules that apply to them. They love security when it comes to them. They love police protection 24/7 like you have there in Chicago. But as far as the average citizen, Black-on-Black crime. What goes up. The Chicago crime rate has gone up. And then they play that hateful race card. Again, she is a Black mayor, she has a Black superintendent, yet Black people are being victimized by the police. That's that boogie man approach that comes right out of the Democratic playbook.

