Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell sounds off on Lori Lightfoot's plan to now refund Chicago police

'What has she done to curb crime in Chicago?' Terrell asked on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terell: What has Lori Lightfoot done to curb crime? Video

Leo Terell: What has Lori Lightfoot done to curb crime?

Leo Terrell sounds off on Mayor Lightfoot's recent decision to 'refund' the police just before her next election

Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, and blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the decision to "refund" the police department, calling it a "political stunt." 

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT’S $16 BILLION BUDGET PROPOSAL INCLUDES MORE SPENDING ON POLICE AMID GUN VIOLENCE SPIKE

LEO TERRELL: This is a political stunt. As you said, she’s running for re-election. She cut the budget last year. She is a friend of Black Lives Matter. I can ask all of the viewers, what has Lori Lightfoot done to curb crime in the last two years, the summer riots, she’s done absolutely nothing. This is basically blood money. I’ll tell you right now, she turned down help from Donald Trump a couple years ago and all she is trying to do is kowtow to her political base. … Look, the Chicago police union gave her a vote of no confidence they turned their backs on her regarding Officer French who lost her life. She is no friend to police officers at all and you can ask the viewers what has she done to curb crime. Absolutely nothing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Chicago mayor to bolster police budget ahead of upcoming election Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.