Leo Terrell sounds off on Lori Lightfoot's plan to now refund Chicago police

Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, and blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the decision to "refund" the police department, calling it a "political stunt."

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT’S $16 BILLION BUDGET PROPOSAL INCLUDES MORE SPENDING ON POLICE AMID GUN VIOLENCE SPIKE

LEO TERRELL: This is a political stunt. As you said, she’s running for re-election. She cut the budget last year. She is a friend of Black Lives Matter. I can ask all of the viewers, what has Lori Lightfoot done to curb crime in the last two years, the summer riots, she’s done absolutely nothing. This is basically blood money. I’ll tell you right now, she turned down help from Donald Trump a couple years ago and all she is trying to do is kowtow to her political base. … Look, the Chicago police union gave her a vote of no confidence they turned their backs on her regarding Officer French who lost her life. She is no friend to police officers at all and you can ask the viewers what has she done to curb crime. Absolutely nothing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW