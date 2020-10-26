Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell: Biden has done nothing for Black community 'other than insulting' them

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell rips 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his failure to address issues impacting the Black community during his 36-year career in the United States Senate on his new Fox Nation show "Larry & Leo 2.0."

"Donald Trump has signed executive orders to reform police reform, he has lowered Black unemployment, he has funded historically Black colleges," Terrell says.

"I see all these things that Donald Trump has done, and I've been a civil rights attorney for 30 years, I don't know what Joe Biden has done for Black people other than insulting Black people."

Earlier this year, Biden told a New York City morning radio program that if African Americans were unsure whether to support him or Trump, they "ain't Black." The Delaware Democrat later expressed regret for those comments.

Terrell, who has previously said on Fox News that the Democratic Party "left" him, also blames Biden for incarcerating a disproportionate number of Black Americans with his support of the 1994 crime bill, contrasting it to Trump's support of the First Step Act.

"I've been a civil rights attorney for 30 years and I don't know anything Joe Biden has done," Terrell reiterates.

Terrell, a lifelong Democrat, says his support for the president is driven by Trump's record and the media's hostility toward his administration.

"He can't do enough," he says, ".... and to me, it's just outright shameful."

"If the man discovered a cure for cancer," co-host Larry Elder adds, "he'd be sued for throwing doctors out of work."