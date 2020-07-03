Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell slams DNC tweet tying Mount Rushmore to 'white supremacy' as 'the race card at its highest level'

'I am embarrassed to be a Democrat tonight,' civil rights attorney tells Fox News.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Rep. Andy Biggs says Trump's critics are trying to sow division with complaints over Mount Rushmore eventVideo

President Trump set to kick off a historic July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore; reaction from civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Trump 2020 campaign.

Civil rights attorney Leo Tyrrell told "Hannity" Friday that a now-deleted tweet from the Democratic National Committee that tried to link Mount Rushmore with "white supremacy" made him "embarrassed to be a Democrat."

On Monday, the DNC's Twitter account @TheDemocrats posted the message: "Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again. He's attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he's holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore- a region once sacred to tribal communities."

DEMS TWEET THEN DELETE POST LINKING TRUMP'S MT. RUSHMORE EVENT TO 'GLORIFYING WHITE SUPREMACY'

"[Mount Rushmore] is a great place for the president to celebrate our nation's birthday," Terrell told "Hannity" guest host Jason Chaffetz ahead of Trump's address at the national monument.

"That tweet -- I want people to hear this," Terrell went on. "The Democratic Party calling this a 'white supremacy' meeting is the race card at its highest level and that came from the Democratic Party."

Tyrrell added that instead of looking to Trump to "find a racist," they should "go back to Joe Biden insulting every African-American ... and secondly, Kamala Harris calling Joe Biden a racist."

"The bottom line is simply this," Terrell concluded. "If you are a Democrat, you can be a racist. But the point here is, you accuse the Republicans of being racist and there is no evidence of that whatsoever. It's embarrassing and I am embarrassed to be a Democrat tonight."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.