Leftist power-brokers want Biden gone: Monica Crowley

Former U.S. Treasury official Monica Crowley joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to weigh in on the Democratic intra-party feud for control of its leadership.

MONICA CROWLEY: Nobody in their right mind believes Joe Biden is going to be on the ticket in 2024 and the vice president is certainly not up to this job. So, you've got people like Liz Warren who are now making all kinds of noises about taking the leadership reins of the Democratic Party. Bernie Sanders this week talked about, well, if Biden's not on the ticket, I may make another run at the age of 135, but the progressives are really agitated because they're saying, "Look, we're going to lose in November because we have a messaging issue," which is not the case, "but also because we have not delivered on our agenda."

