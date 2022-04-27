Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leftist power-brokers want Biden gone: Monica Crowley

Nobody in their right mind believes President Biden will be on the ticket in 2024, she says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Democrats are making noise about taking leadership of the Democratic party: Former Treasury official Video

Democrats are making noise about taking leadership of the Democratic party: Former Treasury official

Former U.S. Treasury official Monica Crowley discussed President Biden's re-election prospects on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Treasury official Monica Crowley joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to weigh in on the Democratic intra-party feud for control of its leadership.

MONICA CROWLEY: Nobody in their right mind believes Joe Biden is going to be on the ticket in 2024 and the vice president is certainly not up to this job. So, you've got people like Liz Warren who are now making all kinds of noises about taking the leadership reins of the Democratic Party. Bernie Sanders this week talked about, well, if Biden's not on the ticket, I may make another run at the age of 135, but the progressives are really agitated because they're saying, "Look, we're going to lose in November because we have a messaging issue," which is not the case, "but also because we have not delivered on our agenda."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Is Elizabeth Warren running for president? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.