Left-wing activist blasted for suggesting Georgians may not find driver’s license number to vote

A left-wing activist was labeled racist on Thursday after claiming Georgia residents might not be capable of identifying their driver’s license number in order to vote by mail.

Georgia has taken center stage in the voter ID battle, as a new law requires voters show a state-issued driver's license or ID card to vote absentee. However, many progressives say voter ID laws are designed to hamper the ability of minorities to vote, and Democracy Docket founder Marc Elias is concerned Georgians might not know which number to use.

"The new Georgia law will require voters to submit ID to vote by mail. If they use their driver's license, they need to provide the #. One of the two numbers below is correct. If they put the other, it will be rejected," Elias tweeted to accompany an image of a Georgia driver’s license with two separate numbers highlights. "Are you sure you would pick the right one?"

Elias, who has over 480,000 Twitter followers, was quickly roasted for his tweet:

The Peach State's new law expands early voting access by requiring two Saturdays of early voting as well as two optional Sundays. Additionally, it creates a mandate for vote drop boxes to be placed in each county in Georgia.

The Associated Press released new polling data on Friday revealing the majority of Americans support laws requiring photo identification to access the ballot box.

The data show the vast majority of Republicans are in favor of requiring an ID to vote, while just over half of Democrats joining them in support. Only 24 percent of Democrats opposed the laws.

Overall, 72 percent of American adults approve of requiring photo identification to vote, illuminating a sharp contrast between Democratic voters and the message the party has been pushing in the wake of Georgia’s new voting law.

