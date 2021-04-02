Sean Hannity blasts John Boehner as ‘the worst Speaker in the history of the Republican party’

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted John Boehner as "the worst Speaker in the history of the Republican party" who "accomplished nothing of significance" on Friday after the politician-turned-marijuana advocate criticized the "Hannity" namesake.

"John Boehner is no Newt Gingrich, I’ll tell you that," Hannity told Fox News Digital.

"When he said that I’ve ever whined to him -- I spit up laughing -- because this guy would cry over spilled milk. I mean, literally cry over spilled milk— well usually spilled wine in his case," Hannity said. "He was the worst Speaker in the history of the Republican party. Absolutely useless, no vision, no leadership skills, he accomplished nothing of significance, and was pathetically paralyzed with fear and was rolled by Nancy Pelosi and liberal Democrats almost daily."

Boehner served as Speaker of the House from January 2011 until October 2015, when he resigned amid frustration from Republicans because he failed to block then-President Obama’s second-term agenda. He now serves as a senior advisor to Squire Patton Boggs LLP.

Boehner famously went from a strong opponent of legalizing marijuana to one of the industry’s most vocal advocates. Hannity spoke out against Boehner after Politico published an excerpt of his upcoming book in which he brags about once calling the Fox News host a "nut" during a 2015 conversation.



"I hope he takes a few tokes of his ‘weed’ before he finds out that nobody will be interested in his book," Hannity added. "Happy Easter John, more Monday."

Hannity initially blasted him on Twitter, mocking the red wine and cigarettes enthusiast as "weak."

"John Boehner will go down in history as one of the worst Republican Speakers in history. He’s weak, timid and what’s up with all the crying John? There was not a single time I was around him when he didn’t just reek of cigarette smoke and wine breath," Hannity tweeted.

"I’m glad he’s finally found his true calling in life in the ‘weed industry,’" Hannity added.

Boehner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.