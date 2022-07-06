Expand / Collapse search
What was the Left expecting of President Biden?: Kellyanne Conway

She weighs in on Democrats turning against Biden

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Former senior counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway reveals the people, politicians and sectors at odds with President Biden on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Former senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway asked Democrats what they were expecting from President Biden Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SOME TOP DEMOCRATS KEEP THEIR DISTANCE AS BIDEN STOPS IN OHIO ON WEDNESDAY

KELLYANNE CONWAY: If you are a senator — a Democratic senator — up in 2024, you won in 2018 in Donald Trump's midterm elections. You're Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, you're Casey in Pennsylvania, you're Jon Tester in Montana — you're going to run with this guy on the top of the ticket. And so I think those blind, anonymous quotes from consultants and congressmen in the paper are one thing. Joe Biden's biggest problem right now is he has people on the record named Gavin Newsom, governor of California, named J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, taking him on and flirting with a 2024 run when they've got their own guy eligible to run for a second term. They don't want him. But I would ask them all, what were you expecting? Why do you use words like action, alacrity and urgency when you discuss and you address Joe Biden — what were you expecting? As for Kamala Harris, she sat in Louisiana. Did you notice the word "Louisiana" was misspelled behind her? It was a metaphor for everything. 

