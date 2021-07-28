Lee Zeldin: Gov. Cuomo 'absolutely' not out of woods on nursing home deaths

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is "absolutely not out of the woods on nursing home deaths" and his other mounting scandals.

DEMOCRAT ASSEMBLYMAN SLAMS GOV. CUOMO FOR 'CRUEL VICTORY LAP' AFTER DOJ ANNOUNCEMENT ON NURSING HOMES PROBE

LEE ZELDIN: The governor absolutely is not out of the woods. What's cruel for him is the truth, the facts. It's the facts, it's the victims, the public interest that warrants investigations and accountability. We already know publicly that there was wrongdoing. We know about the undercounting of nursing home deaths.

…

The investigations at the different levels of government are for a whole host of things on top of what we just talked about. There was also the preferential COVID testing for family and private residents done by state health department officials. Investigation of his taxpayer-funded staff for helping him to write his book. And, of course, all of the allegations of abuse that are against him.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: