Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lee Zeldin: Gov. Cuomo 'absolutely' not out of woods on nursing home deaths

Zeldin's comments came after Assemblyman Ron Kim says investigations into NY nursing homes not over

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Zeldin: Cuomo not ‘out of the woods’ from ‘deadly nursing home cover-up’ Video

Zeldin: Cuomo not ‘out of the woods’ from ‘deadly nursing home cover-up’

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo of nursing home cover-up and corruption.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is "absolutely not out of the woods on nursing home deaths" and his other mounting scandals.

DEMOCRAT ASSEMBLYMAN SLAMS GOV. CUOMO FOR 'CRUEL VICTORY LAP' AFTER DOJ ANNOUNCEMENT ON NURSING HOMES PROBE

LEE ZELDIN: The governor absolutely is not out of the woods. What's cruel for him is the truth, the facts. It's the facts, it's the victims, the public interest that warrants investigations and accountability. We already know publicly that there was wrongdoing. We know about the undercounting of nursing home deaths. 

The investigations at the different levels of government are for a whole host of things on top of what we just talked about. There was also the preferential COVID testing for family and private residents done by state health department officials. Investigation of his taxpayer-funded staff for helping him to write his book. And, of course, all of the allegations of abuse that are against him.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Zeldin wants to hold Cuomo accountable for scandals in office Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.