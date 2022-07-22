Lee Zeldin says black belt training helped him fend off attacker: 'That was pretty nuts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a recent New York Republican gubernatorial primary debate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., revealed he had a black belt and once won a competition in sparring. His self-defense skills became lifesaving Thursday after a man tried to stab him during a campaign event.

Zeldin was at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post event in Perinton, New York when a man identified as David G. Jakubonis lunged at Zeldin's neck with a sharp object. Zeldin was able to defend himself until other bystanders stepped in to subdue the attacker.

"Once I saw that weapon, I heard him saying, you're done, and he started lunging at me," Zeldin said on "The Brian Kilmdeade Show" Friday.

"Then I realized that this isn't somebody coming on stage to check the microphone."

"At that moment when he was coming at me, it was just it was a simple move. I just grabbed his wrist in a particular way to hold it there," Zeldin added. "And it was only for a few moments that was necessary for a bunch of people to tackle him."

Jakubonis was almost immediately released due to New York's cashless bail laws despite being charged with attempted assault in the second degree. Zeldin sent out a tweet predicting Jakubonis would be released early Friday morning.

"What was crazy was that because of New York's cashless bail law, the attacker was immediately released. Back out onto the streets this morning," Zeldin shared.

Zeldin has spoken out against New York's criminal justice laws and emphasized his disapproval of the bail laws.

"I have a huge problem with New York's cashless bail law. We see these stories time and again," Zeldin said. "This attacker should not have been released instantly. And I could give multiple reasons for it."

The gubernatorial candidate has events scheduled throughout the weekend and has increased security. His attacker remains on the streets.

"I don't care whether you're right, center, left, whatever your party is, your ideology, it doesn't matter. In this country, we settle our scores in the ballot box, not through political violence," Zeldin said.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.