Lee Greenwood says the 'pendulum has swung,' senses a conservative revival in America

EXCLUSIVE– The voice behind an iconic American patriotic anthem senses a conservative revival reminiscent of the 1980s.

Lee Greenwood's "Proud to Be an American," released in 1984, has stood the test of time and maintained its hit status into the 21st century, including following the September 11 terror attacks in 2001 and into the decades since.

"I don’t really see a resurgence," Greenwood told Fox News Digital. "All I see is the constant appreciation, where grandparents have played it for their kids, and they become parents, and they play it for their kids. I can’t tell you how many videos I’ve seen where people will send me a picture of their 6-year-old or 8-year-old singing ‘Proud to Be an American’ and they wave an American flag. Patriotism starts when you’re very young. It did for me as well."

Greenwood was a drum major in a high school marching band, and it was at that early age he learned to appreciate his country.

"I think that’s where patriotism starts," he said. "The appreciation for the flag, what it means. And then later on you learn where the sacrifices come from the United States military and how many people have given their lives to keep the flag flying. There’s a matter of pride there every time I hear the song, I relate to that. Every time I see a color guard who marches out."

Over the past nine years, President-elect Donald Trump has been using Greenwood's patriotic ballad at his campaign rallies and some of his biggest speeches, including the emotional moment he walked into the Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt against him in July.

Greenwood spoke ahead of Trump's walk-out on the first night of the RNC and sang his hit song as Trump entered the arena.

"I just talked from my heart … I wanted to honor my friend, President Trump, because I know what he’s been through," Greenwood shared. "He is a patriot, he believes in America. And I wanted him to know that I knew that. And I wanted the public in the arena to know that I knew that. And so I expressed myself as best I could, and I just wanted to honor him."

"The president jokingly would come onstage and he'll always let my song play completely through, whether I'm singing live there, which I've done numerous times, or the recording," Greenwood told Fox News Digital. "And then he'll say, ‘Well Lee, I hope you'll make a lot of money from that.’ Which is not the case, actually."

He's not paid for his performances for the president, he explained, laughing.

"For me, to know that he uses my song in a way to unite the country and his campaign has done that," Greenwood said.

Greenwood is no stranger to the RNC, having performed "Proud to Be an American" for President Ronald Reagan at the 1984 convention. The 40th president was at the helm of what many considered to be a conservative revival in America in the 1980s, and Greenwood senses a conservative wave again on the horizon after Trump's decisive victory over Kamala Harris.

"Ya think?" Green said. "I mean we took the popular vote and the electoral college vote. I think the media had a real place in trying to squash that, but America finally exercised its voice. Yes, there’s a serious conservative movement, the pendulum has swung back to Make America Great Again."

Famed athletes on the football field and soccer pitch - San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa and United States men's soccer star Christian Pulisic, to name a couple - have even started proudly doing the "Trump dance" to celebrate their success.

"Americans are solidly behind the president, and yes, I can do that little dance as well," Greenwood said, mimicking Trump’s popular "YMCA" move.

Greenwood expects Trump's team to play his song once again at his inauguration.

"It makes me very proud," he said.

Greenwood spoke to Fox Digital during National Bible Week, giving him a chance to talk about his faith.

"I know that there’s a higher authority that I recognize and what I turn to in times of crisis and in times of gratitude," he said.

He pointed fans to GodBlesstheUSABible.com, where they can find a new version of the King James Bible.