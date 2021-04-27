LeBron James won't sit with cop for a talk because it would 'destroy' the NBA star's narrative: Terrell

Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that LeBron James will not meet with the Black cop who requested a meeting to discuss policing because it would "destroy" the NBA star's narrative.

LOS ANGELES POLICE OFFICER PENS LETTER TO LEBRON JAMES REQUESTING SITDOWN TO TALK ABOUT POLICING

LEO TERRELL: You see, there is a strategy on the left, the extreme left: white officers kill black people. That person who wrote that letter is a black officer. LeBron is not going to sit there because it destroys their narrative... that Black police officer destroys LeBron, the socialists', the extreme left's narrative. He'll never sit down with that guy because of skin color. And that's how ridiculous it is.

...

...LeBron has consumed too much Democratic Kool-Aid. They want a race war in the sense that law enforcement is evil, even though law enforcement is the only defense for people of color and for all people.

