NATO leaders mocking Trump in video proof America 'cannot be trusted' by allies, Cory Booker says

Sen. Cory Booker said Wednesday the now-infamous video of world leaders appearing to laugh at the expense of President Trump at a NATO event on London is proof America “cannot be trusted” by its allies.

The New Jersey Democrat was on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" when he criticized Trump for calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced."

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

“On the world stage, [Trump] just insulted, called the leader of Canada, our most essential ally who has been there with us in every conflict since 9/11, standing in partnership with us in so many ways, to just throw out a school-yard taunt, or punch, like that… [it] stunned me,” Booker said.

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist then said Trump’s “two-faced” remark was in response to the viral video of Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron and others appearing to laugh at Trump during a Buckingham Palace discussion on Tuesday.

“It appears that they’re making fun of President Trump,” Geist said. “Put that together with the way we’ve seen some of these leaders push back on President Trump at this NATO summit. What picture does it paint of where we are in the world right now?”

Booker, who's running for president, responded, “America, right now, cannot be trusted.”

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO MOCKED AFTER ATTEMPT TO DISPROVE TRUMP'S PHONE THEORY WITH CALL TO MOM FAIL

“Our allies no longer trust us. It is weakening the fabric of democracies at a time when the planet Earth is seeing the rise of totalitarianism or authoritarian government,” he said. “This president seems to be weakening western and democratic alliances.”

Booker added, “Republicans know this... they know what’s going on.”

Geist didn’t ask a follow-up question and host Joe Scarborough quickly asked about Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif, dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news-making video of some of the world’s most powerful leaders appearing to poke fun at Trump was shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC). When Trump was asked about it during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said of Trudeau, “He’s two-faced.”

Trudeau appeared to be at the center of the video joking about Trump’s impromptu press conference on Tuesday.