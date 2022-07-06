Lawrence O’Donnell claims Republicans ensure America has ‘the best equipped mass murderers in the world’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eponymous host of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell" gave the venomous hot-take Tuesday that Republicans ensure America’s public shooters "are the best equipped mass murderers in the world."

The MSNBC host did not hold back in his scathing monologue against American conservatives in the wake of the devastating shooting that occurred at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Monday.

O’Donnell immediately portrayed the alleged shooter as "of course, like most American mass murderers, a young man, 21 years old, White," then suggested, "He’s also a Trump supporter, and the son of an Illinois Republican politician who is also a Trump supporter."

He specifically condemned Republicans in general for somehow enabling mass shootings in America:

"And so yesterday’s mass murderer in Highland Park at the 4th of July parade bought his murder weapon legally, because this is the country where he could do that. And he could do it and did it because Republicans do everything they can every day to make sure America’s mass murderers are the best equipped mass murderers in the world."

He completely disregarded that Chicago and Highland Park's gun laws are some of the strictest in the country, placing the blame squarely on conservative politics and guns.

He announced, "Today Mitch McConnell said the only thing that matters about the mass murderer is that he has mental health problems."

However, O’Donnell suggested this is not the case "because other countries have the same or more mental health problems that this country has, but, only in this country do Republicans make sure that everyone who wants to buy a mass murder weapon can buy a mass murder weapon."

O’Donnell also slammed the alleged shooter’s father by seeming to imply that his social media history was somehow a red flag of extremism, claiming after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the father "liked" a tweet saying, "Protect the Second Amendment like your life defends on it, retweet if you agree.’"