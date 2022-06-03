Lawrence Jones on Seattle PD being unable to investigate new rape cases: Consequences of defunding police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones said on "Outnumbered" Friday that Seattle is starting to see the consequences of defunding the police.

LAWRENCE JONES: So many people watched the "Law & Order: SVU" special. I think it's only like 21 seasons. These are the people that do it in real life. Just to put into context, people, the reason why that show is so successful [is] because everyone wants those people off the street. People want justice for those. And because of defund the police, this is one of the consequences. But I got to tell you, this is a part of failure of leadership. I mean, we're seeing it everywhere, whether we're talking about what happened in Buffalo when the people in charge don't go after these bad actors, they can.

They commit more crime. And I guarantee you, when you look at the numbers … because they did not get them off the street, they're going to recommit these acts. What you don't know is it's already hard getting witnesses to come forward. A lot of people just don't come forward because they don't want to go through the gruesome trial. They don't want to relive that experience. And can you imagine people finally agreeing to go to do all of that? And they can't properly investigated. They can't properly get a conviction. I mean, I just think it's unacceptable.

