LAWRENCE JONES: Public safety's become a 'political football'

Fox News host Lawrence Jones said just ahead of midterm elections, crime — which should be leaders' top priority — has been reduced to a "political football" on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: Do you all feel like the crime in the country is a big issue?… Safety is on the ballot in America… We're just three days out from Election Day and our nation's crime crisis is at the top of voters' minds. Public safety should be our leaders' top priority, but it's become a political football.

Violence is bleeding from once-shining cities into suburbs and beyond. We once demanded accountability and justice. Now there's just a revolving door for repeat offenders. Pleas for protection are being answered with denial and finger-pointing. But regardless of politics, lives are being forever changed. Cut short by criminals who now feel the law is on their side. So when you cast your vote on Tuesday, you may want to ask: Which side is your candidate on?