Lawrence Jones gives testimony on the Second Amendment from personal experience

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones said Americans can no longer rely on the government for their safety in Saturday's monologue and offered his own story where the Second Amendment impacted him.

LAWRENCE JONES: President Biden-appointed Gov. Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown: Not only do you miss the cause of the problem, you're miles away from offering a solution. That's why people don't trust you. And that's why people trust the Second Amendment. But the Left has long made their contempt for the Second Amendment and their disgust for anyone who supports it very clear.

I had just witnessed an attempted carjacking, a car crash, and all four suspects were fleeing the scene. I went over to the owner to make sure he was OK. We called the cops, but sadly they didn't show up for about 25 minutes. We respect our men and women in blue, but they are understaffed, and they're discouraged about the job they're being asked to do. The reckless rhetoric from our leaders in the recent years hasn't helped either. The reality of it is we can no longer put our safety in the hands of government. They've let us down. My hero, Frederick Douglass, once said, "A man's right rests in three boxes. The ballot box, the jury box and the cartridge box." We have constitutional rights. And we have the right to use them all, period.

