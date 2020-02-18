Lawrence Jones takes the pulse of Bernie supporters about Bloomberg: 'I would begrudgingly vote for him'

In a "Hannity" exclusive, Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones attended a Bernie Sanders rally in Las Vegas on Tuesday and asked supporters of the socialist senator from Vermont how they felt about billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"How do you feel about the Democratic Party and Mike Bloomberg trying to buy this election?" Jones asked.

"I think money should not influence politics," a female supporter said.

"I'm incensed and outraged and an incredibly disappointed with the Democratic Party," another supporter said.

Jones asked other Sanders supporters about Bloomberg's controversial comments about minorities, several of which have resurfaced in recent weeks.

"It's despicable," a supporter said. "And it's something that you expect from an oligarch like him."

"I think we all know Bloomberg's policies have not been racially just," another Sanders supporter put forth.

Some Sanders supporters admitted that they would reluctantly support Bloomberg if he won the Democratic nomination but that it would be hard to do so.

"I would begrudgingly vote for him, Yes," One supporter said.

Jones also asked rally-goers if the media had treated Sanders fairly, to which one supporter said: "Establishment Democrats do not want Bernie Sanders to be electable because everything in their world will change."