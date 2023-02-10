Lawmaker slams media's portrayal of bill for Missouri schools to involve parents in gender discussions

Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon addressed criticism of his proposal to limit discussion of gender identity, saying his opposition doesn’t have a substantial argument. The legislation, he explained, promotes parental involvement in their children’s education.

Moon (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to dismiss the pushback his proposed bill has received.

Critics have compared it to a similar law in Florida, which was dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill by mainstream media outlets who now claim Missouri's legislation is more extreme. "New Missouri bill takes 'Don't Say Gay' law even further," ABC News reported this week.

"Parents should be involved in the education of their children, and discussions that go on at schools that include gender identity and sexual orientation should take place with parents’ approval," Moon responded.

The bill, titled The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, would prohibit school personnel from affirming or encouraging sexual orientation or gender identity with elementary or middle school students.

"If a student approaches a school official and wants to talk about these two topics, then the school official will be required to contact the parents within 24 hours to alert them and get their involvement," Moon told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Moon explained his decision to sponsor the bill came after hearing the story of a young person in his district. The student, who Moon described as "mentally challenged," reportedly discussed sexual orientation and gender ideology with a school official.

Moon said the official encouraged the student to transition.

The student ultimately attempted suicide but was unsuccessful, Moon said

"Some extreme trauma has been realized after the fact," Moon said. "That was in my Senate district."

Moon then mentioned direction from staff members at Washington University of St. Louis for schools not to inform parents when students use chest binders, a practice Moon called "dangerous."

"So this is simply, Senate Bill 134 is simply to get the parents involved, and some may encourage that discussion," he said. "But nonetheless, parents should have the final say."