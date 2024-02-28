LAURA: The president has not yet mentioned Laken Riley

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how President Biden has not yet mentioned the murder of Laken Riley.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Remember after the death of George Floyd, the public was deluged with the details surrounding his death. And almost overnight, a career criminal who resisted arrest became a racial folk hero and celebrated nationwide. Cities were burned and looted, and Joe Biden paid tribute.

Now to Biden. George Floyd's death was a political opportunity. You can paint police as wild-eyed racists or have your surrogates do that, pledge to investigate law enforcement, and then you'd maybe get more young and black voters to the polls.

The chaos and the crime that his policies created would be well worth it. Well, fast forward to today, less than a week after the brutal murder of nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly by an illegal alien who was allowed into the country because of Biden's open border policy.

Did Biden even mention her name? Of course not. Instead, he patted himself on the back and once again invoked his personal hero.