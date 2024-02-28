Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle

LAURA: The president has not yet mentioned Laken Riley

Biden's policies and leadership have failed to keep Americans safe, Ingraham said

Laura: Know her name

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues Biden's policies and leadership have failed to keep Americans safe after an illegal immigrant was charged with Laken Riley's murder. 

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how President Biden has not yet mentioned the murder of Laken Riley.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Remember after the death of George Floyd, the public was deluged with the details surrounding his death. And almost overnight, a career criminal who resisted arrest became a racial folk hero and celebrated nationwide. Cities were burned and looted, and Joe Biden paid tribute. 

TRUMP BLAMES ‘BIDEN’S BORDER INVASION' FOR LAKEN RILEY MURDER, VOWS ‘LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION’ IF ELECTED

Now to Biden. George Floyd's death was a political opportunity. You can paint police as wild-eyed racists or have your surrogates do that, pledge to investigate law enforcement, and then you'd maybe get more young and black voters to the polls. 

A photo of an emergency blue light next to a photo of Laken Riley

Laken Riley's murder on UGA's campus has prompted a call for emergency blue lights on campus. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun/ Facebook)

The chaos and the crime that his policies created would be well worth it. Well, fast forward to today, less than a week after the brutal murder of nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly by an illegal alien who was allowed into the country because of Biden's open border policy. 

Did Biden even mention her name? Of course not. Instead, he patted himself on the back and once again invoked his personal hero.