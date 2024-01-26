LAURA: Politicians' promises to enforce the border are really amnesty plus gargantuan foreign worker increases

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out politicians for their empty promises on border enforcement on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, let me be clear: If there was any group of people who have a right to be cynical, it's the Americans who would like to see enforcement of our border laws.
NIKKI HALEY SAYS 'UNHINGED' TRUMP HAD TO BACK OFF PRESSURING RNC TO DECLARE HIM 2024 NOMINEE
…
Time after time, politicians promised us that they are actually willing to enforce the border. I mean, really enforce the border, but then when you read the deals, it's really amnesty plus a gargantuan foreign worker increase with a promise of some type of enforcement or some limitation. It's always amorphous, never enforceable, and now, I promise, we're going to enter a new stage of this dark comedy.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The same players are going to pretend that all this time they're negotiating a new border deal... They're going to claim that they've tweaked the language and then the media will pretend that the changes mean that the border problem is solved. Oh, and of course, it's all going to take a few months for these new policies to be fully effective, and you're going to have to hire new agents. You're going to have to make sure everything is properly implemented and then, there may be some court cases, but don't worry, the problem is solved. Then when it's 2025, and heaven forbid if Biden has been re-elected and the immigrants are still pouring in with even greater numbers, the Democrats and their lackeys in the GOP establishment will laugh all the way to the bank.