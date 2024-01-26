LAURA: Politicians' promises to enforce the border are really amnesty plus gargantuan foreign worker increases

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out politicians for their empty promises on border enforcement on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, let me be clear: If there was any group of people who have a right to be cynical, it's the Americans who would like to see enforcement of our border laws.

Time after time, politicians promised us that they are actually willing to enforce the border. I mean, really enforce the border, but then when you read the deals, it's really amnesty plus a gargantuan foreign worker increase with a promise of some type of enforcement or some limitation. It's always amorphous, never enforceable, and now, I promise, we're going to enter a new stage of this dark comedy.

