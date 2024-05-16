Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle

LAURA: Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker used graduation to say something that mattered

Laura encourages viewers to "be not afraid"

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: The gatekeepers want us silent Video

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says being a public witness to the Christian faith takes courage after the Kansas City Chiefs kicker witnessed to his faith during his commencement speech on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to outrage after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker spoke about his Christian faith during a commencement speech at Benedictine College on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: (Harrison Butker) decided to use this occasion to say something that mattered. Doing what the left pretends to support, speaking his truth. Now it's easy to forget, in our social media obsessed, materialistic world, we all fall into it, including myself, ... that Heaven is really what we as Christians should be striving for here on earth. 

CHIEFS' HARRISON BUTKER GOES AFTER BIDEN OVER ABORTION STANCE AS A CATHOLIC 

It's certainly easy to understand why his comments made certain people very uncomfortable because they believe it's enough to glide through life with glib references to "equity and inclusion" "I'm spiritual, but not religious," but some of them are among the most intolerant people on the planet.  

The powers that be here mean to make an example out of people like Harrison Butker and Riley Gaines. Dare to challenge their twisted worldview, where men can be women, and mothers and fathers are fungible, and they will try to denigrate you, isolate you, cancel you and ultimately silence you completely. Be not afraid.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.