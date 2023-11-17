LAURA INGRAHAM: The Xi-Biden summit will be viewed as weak

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden’s image on the world stage following his meeting with Chinese President Xi on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's weak-end. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." The press hopes that the past few days will make you forget just how much money you've lost from "Bidenflation," from the high food and gas prices, and forget how much of the country we've lost from the open border. Instead, the media want you to be impressed that Joe Biden could walk and talk with President Xi.

Well, nothing this week is going to change the public's overall view that Biden is just in over his head on the world stage – 46% said they trust Trump more in dealing with China, compared to only 34% who trust Biden more. The American people, I think, have caught on. Again, they're looking around. They see the body language. They see it all.

They've caught on to Biden's global charade, and if anything, I think the summit is only going to solidify that position. Americans, who believe we should remain a free and independent country, will view the Xi-Biden summit as not a strong start to a new beginning, but a weak end to an already hobbled U.S. position on the global stage and the Biden presidency. That's "The Angle."