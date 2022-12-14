Laura Ingraham: When will Fauci leave the national stage?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci's never-ending farewell tour as he remains in the spotlight in Tuesday's opening monologue.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Will Anthony Fauci ever leave the national stage? He's like Cher, whose farewell concert, her whole tour never ends. She's always promising an end, never ends. It's been four months now since Dr. Lockdown announced he was retiring and he's now still talking this time about how others shouldn't be allowed to talk.

ELON MUSK TWEETS NEW FAUCI REVELATIONS IN FUTURE TWITTER FILES INSTALLMENT

Today's Liberals are not interested in an open conversation and they certainly don't want to ever have to defend their views. For instance, we've known for a long time that the COVID shot does not stop either transmission or infection, and that it's truly fatality for those without preexisting co-morbidities is about that of the flu. So why did Fauci and his team get this so wrong? What's the argument for ever mandating the COVID shot and the boosters, given what we now know? I mean, what worked out for the CEO of Pfizer, who's now a multibillionaire with his company immune, speaking of immunity, from lawsuits over vaccine induced injuries and deaths, worked out great for him. If we had a press that actually held the powerful in check, they would have spent time investigating the incredible arguments made by our frequent guests people like doctors Jay Bhattacharya, Peter McCullough, Harvey Rasch, Stephen Smith and others. Instead, the regime media seems fine with ostracizing, and even silencing these people. And rather than blaming arrogant public health officials for their own PR problems, they blame those who got the COVID strategy right.