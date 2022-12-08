LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down the importance of revelations that Twitter censored prominent conservative accounts on "The Ingraham Angle," saying it cost Elon Musk $44 billion to expose the corruption.

LAURA INGRAHAM: The only thing held up was legitimate public debate and scientific discourse, of course, and there is plenty of evidence. And it was worse than just mere suppression. Toward the end of Weiss's thread tonight, it becomes clear that some within Twitter leadership developed something like a god complex. In early 2021, Yoel Roth again, ironically, the global head of trust and safety, then unwittingly fingered Dorsey for approving of the censorship and even used the word "integrity" to describe what they were doing.

TWITTER SLAMMED FOR ‘SHADOW BANNING’ PROMINENT REPUBLICANS

"We got Jack on board with implementing this for civic integrity in the near term, but we're going to need to make a more robust case to get this into our repertoire of policy recommendations — especially for other policy domains." What does that mean? Twitter’s mission originally was to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers. But we see now without a doubt that all of that was just a marketing campaign because barriers were an integral part of their strategy to control and dominate the public square. Now, imagine if Elon Musk had never bought Twitter, we would never know anything about any of this. It cost $44 billion, but now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP