LAURA INGRAHAM: This is twisted hero worship

Luigi Mangione isn't a hero, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: It's not funny to empathize with the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Video

Laura: It's not funny to empathize with the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out people who are praising the killing of Brian Thompson on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out people who are celebrating the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on and sympathizing with his accused killer Luigi Mangione on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Twisted hero worship. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." ... Fast-forward to present day and once again reacting to another violent crime, the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, liberal wackos are treating suspected killer Luigi Mangione as a folk hero, first by salivating over his Italian good looks.  

... 

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD'S 

It's not funny to empathize with the killer. ... Anyone who helped law enforcement is called a "snitch" and must pay. Workers at a hostel where Mangione stayed in New York are actually called "narcs" and the McDonald's where the alleged killer was arrested, got similar treatment.  

... 

Mangione isn't a hero. He's a zero, and as a New York jury found, Daniel Penny isn't a killer. He's a Good Samaritan. 

