LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump was right once again

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Hispanic American voters respect former President Trump because he respects them on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It turns out all those years ago, Trump and a few of us were 100% correct, and the D.C. swamp, the Chamber of Commerce crowd, all the media types — they were wrong. Hispanic voters, we insisted, wanted a strong economy.

HARRIS TOWN HALL ONLY ACCEPTED ‘PREDETERMINED’ QUESTIONS, MODERATOR MARIA SHRIVER ADMITS

Hispanic voters wanted good schools. They wanted safe neighborhoods. They believed in family values. We said that the mass amnesty argument and open borders would hurt legal immigrants and poor people the most. Well, fast-forward nine years to today's Trump roundtable in Miami.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, once again, we see that he was right and all of his critics were wrong. More Hispanic-Americans than ever are going full MAGA. They respect him because he respects them.