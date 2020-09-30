Laura Ingraham: President Trump’s accomplishments are ‘beyond debate’

Amid the mainstream media’s relentless criticism of President Trump's performance during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Fox News host Laura Ingraham pointed out Wednesday that there’s no disputing the president's successes.

“They’re stunning,” the "Ingraham Angle" host said. “And they have to be calmly and forcefully emphasized and personalized. And Biden’s anti-freedom, anti-prosperity plans? They have to be exposed and explained.”

Ingraham listed other points about the November election that she said are beyond debate, claiming that a vote for Biden is a vote to immediately lock down the U.S. and that Democrat control over the government will result in less freedom.

On the other hand, the host said, Trump is still finding success even during the coronavirus pandemic. The markets surged Wednesday on news of increased private sector hiring, while home sales have reached record levels.

“Now think about what would’ve happened had we done what Biden’s team wanted,” she said. “We’d be locking down again like so many European countries and our economy would be maybe where Spain’s and Italy’s economies are – in the toilet."

According to Ingraham, Trump should begin every campaign speech by touting the $6,000 gain he’s provided per family in his first three years in office – more than double the income gains made during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

“So if Biden wins, you wouldn’t just be voting to make yourself poorer, you’d be voting for less freedom,” she said.