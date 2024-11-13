LAURA INGRAHAM: Those with the perfect DC resumes have repeatedly failed to keep us safe

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President-elect Trump’s plans to clean up Washington, D.C., from those who fail to keep Americans safe on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Right now, we are not safe. The world isn't safe if our military is not seen as a credible deterrent. That has to change. President Trump obviously thinks that an outsider who is not beholden to the old guard has the best shot at accomplishing this.

Plus, we know President Trump obviously wants his picks to be effective communicators, especially given how much opposition his agenda is going to face from the same people who got us into the mess we're in. Now, how this all plays out, it's anyone's guess, but the Defense establishment has no one to blame but itself for the mess that we find ourselves in.

Fixing this — man, this is not going to be easy, but we do know that those with the perfect D.C. resumes have repeatedly failed to keep us safe and to advance America's military interests.