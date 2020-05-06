Laura Ingraham warns the left is using coronavirus pandemic to 'remake America into a progressive society'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Laura Ingraham accused Democrats and left-wingers Wednesday of trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to remake America into a "progressive society."

"It's hard to imagine that there are actually people out there who seem happier when most of America is miserable and conversely, they're miserable when most of you are happy," "The Ingraham Angle" host began. "But that sums up things on the left and the age of Trump, and especially during this unprecedented COVID crisis."

"Now, with the pandemic as a kind of cover, they're excited about ramming through this new vision for a new America," Ingraham added.

The host accused "the left" of wanting to remake America because they are unhappy with Trump.

"The goal here is to remake America into a progressive society, supposedly a more equitable society," Ingraham said. "Now, let's face it, these people, a lot of them at least, didn't like the old normal. Why? Because in the old normal, the people elected Donald Trump."

Ingraham used the a New York Times op-ed to back her thesis.

"Today, The New York Times published a shockingly honest op-ed about what really irks the left about traditional America," Ingraham said. "One word, freedom."

"The entire 'of the people, by the people, for the people' thing hasn't really delivered that progressive utopia that the left so desperately desires," Ingraham said. "But maybe, just maybe, the pandemic will."