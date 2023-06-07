LAURA INGRAHAM: The D.C. establishment doesn't want to confront the legitimate concerns of the voters

Laura Ingraham discussed how the D.C establishment has lost all "credibility" with voters and the failure of the COVID lockdown measures on "The Ingraham Angle."

WHO WARNS AGAINST COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS DUE TO ECONOMIC DAMAGE

LAURA INGRAHAM: All right when the D.C. establishment doesn't want to confront the legitimate concerns of the voters, their stock response is usually something like, "oh, stop the fearmongering" or "that's just another right wing conspiracy." But this tactic doesn't work anymore because they've lost all credibility. Now, consider what happened with COVID, the demonization of all of us who vehemently opposed lockdowns. We were branded as anti-science and dangerous. Many of you watched every night, you remember this, as were the governors who refused to lock down.

Okay, Tony. Well, of course, that exactly is what did not happen. Scientists from Johns Hopkins University and Lund University suggest that lockdowns in response to the first wave of the pandemic when compared with less strict policies adopted by the likes of Sweden, prevented as few as 1700 deaths in England and Wales, as summed up by the Daily Telegraph, "the draconian measures had a negligible impact on COVID mortality and were a policy failure of gigantic proportions."

And National Review, by the way, recently coauthored a significant study showing that states such as Illinois and California that impose lockdown measures such as closing businesses and schools did not significantly improve health outcomes, but had much worse economic and educational outcomes. States such as Florida that rejected lockdowns did much better.

