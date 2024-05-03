LAURA INGRAHAM: This has been a terrible, awful, rotten week for Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds President Biden’s economic policies that are driving Americans "off a debt cliff" Friday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I'd like to call this OLDS — Old Liberal in Denial Syndrome . Now, perhaps his staff can't read, but the U.S. manufacturing sector declined in April. High interest rates will do that. This has been a terrible, awful, rotten week for Biden. He and the bipartisan cabal in D.C. are driving us off a debt cliff and he is still spending.

As president, he could have been prudent. He could have been smart. Well, maybe not smart. That's pushing it with Joe. But instead, he just kept defense contractors happy with huge spending in Ukraine . Then, he borrowed more to satisfy the hard left.

Now, at this point, even the corporate press is worried. From The Economist: "America's reckless borrowing is a danger to its economy and the world's." Then, in Fortune: "The $34 trillion U.S. debt is nearly as big as the economy, and there's still no plan to fix it."