Laura Ingraham warns more teachers 'advancing poisonous views' about American history, values

A growing number of American teachers and educators are engaging in racial indoctrination and humiliation of their students, Laura Ingraham warned Wednesday.

"I don't recall ever hearing my teachers talk about politics, let alone pushing their opinions on us," recalled "The Ingraham Angle" host. "Boy, have things changed. Today, led by radicals running the NEA [National Education Association] and the AFT [American Federation of Teachers], too many teachers either don't want to be in the classroom at all, or when they are in the classroom, they are advancing poisonous views about our founding, our history, and traditional family values.

"Increasingly, critical race theory infects not only the teaching of American history but the core disciplines, even math and science, and how they are taught."

Ingraham reminded viewers who don't have children in public schools that "this should matter to you.

"Your tax dollars keep the lights on and the teachers paid," she said. "We spent on average nearly $13,000 per pupil in the public school system annually."

In a particularly disturbing case, Ingraham noted a report about Hilary Hultman-Lee, a former Latin teacher in Potomac Falls, Va., who sought to create a "blacklist" of parents who oppose the teaching of critical race theory.

"Regarding the anti-[critical race theory] movement, we’d like to compile a document of all known actors and supporters. Please comment below with legal names of these individuals, area of residence and or school board rep known, known accounts on social media, and any other info that you feel is relevant," wrote Hultman-Lee, according to the Daily Wire.

"Every single one of these teachers and consultants should be terminated immediately," Ingraham said. "Defaming those who pay our salaries? Threatening to doxx them? I have a question: Can any other employees get away with doing that to their customers?

"Parents have to do more than just post on social media and talk amongst themselves about all of it. They must start to form mass movements to take back our education system. Demand hearings on the state and federal level. Don't just show up at school board meetings. Run for school board. Any school that is teaching our kids to hate America should be denied funding, period."

Ingraham noted that there would rightfully be outrage if educators tried to teach other ideologies that contrast with historical truth.

"Can you imagine if there was a public school somewhere in the country where kids were taught not to blame the South for the Civil War, or that giving women the right to vote was a mistake?" she asked. "Everyone would rightly demand an immediate stop to this."