Laura Ingraham spars with former Clinton aide over Democrats' coronavirus criticism of Trump

Former Clinton aide Richard Goodstein raised the ire of "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham Wednesday while defending Democrats against accusations that they are using the coronavirus outbreak to hurt President Trump.

"So I don't know a single Democrat, anybody actually, who really is hoping your neighbor comes down with the coronavirus so they can gloat about the fact that the Trump administration didn't do enough," Goldstein told Ingraham, saying the American public doesn't trust Trump.

FIRST US DOCS TO ANALYZE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS' LUNGS SAY INSIGHT COULD LEAD TO QUICKER DIAGNOSIS

Goodstein then tried to make the case that Trump had "attacked" science, mentioning the controversy over the president using a Sharpie on a hurricane map this past September.

The host accused Goodstein of changing the subject.

Trump faced media backlash after he was said to have taken a marker and drawn a possible path of Hurricane Dorian that would have affected Alabama. Members of the media proceeded to mock Trump and claimed he was making false statements to the American public.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"You know what people don't believe?" Ingraham said to Goodstein. "People don't believe that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer gave a rat's you know what about coronavirus until this week."

"It's because he's anti-science," Goodstein said. "That's the problem."