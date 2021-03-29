Laura Ingraham slams CDC’s ‘doom and gloom’ outlook on coronavirus: Medical left is ‘holding onto power’

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky shared a fearful message with the public, warning that climbing coronavirus cases indicate "impending doom" but the leftist medical bureaucracy is only trying to cling onto the power they have left, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued Monday.

INGRAHAM: Impending doom? What is she talking about? Texas? More than two weeks after the governor lifted the state mask mandate… the Lone Star state announced a low in daily cases. Yeah, some cases in some states have gone up, cases nationally about 15% over the last two weeks. There’s been a slight increase in some hospitalizations and deaths in the last seven days – but they are still down significantly over the past 14 days. It’s hardly a doom and gloom situation.

Furthermore, the CDC’s own data shows that nearly half of senior citizens are fully vaccinated. That’s a whopping 73% of them have gotten at least one dose. Now remember, that group makes up 80% of COVID deaths. So as more of them get vaccinated, the fewer deaths we’re going to see from COVID. That’s good news. Unless, of course, preventing severe illness and death is less important than controlling Americans’ behavior and holding onto power at all costs.

As most normal Americans are disgusted by COVID-shamers who push double-masking and face-shields even for children and the vaccinated, the Biden medical bureaucracy is desperately trying to keep the drama going… Someone should tell, by the way, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky she’s kind of late for the awards season.

