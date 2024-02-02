LAURA INGRAHAM: Senators don't want to defend the border deal

Fox News' Laura Ingraham says the goal of the bipartisan border bill is not to actually secure the border on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The uniparty's border sneak. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." The uniparty in Washington is really talented at hiding the ball. Now, for several weeks, we've heard about the so-called bipartisan border bill that we're told by people like Senator James Lankford will provide powerful tools to address the crisis at the border . And even though sources have told me that the important provisions were finalized weeks ago, the key players want to pretend that there's still a lot of last minute give and take happening.

I'm here tonight to tell you do not believe a word of that, because the overriding goal is not securing the border here. Biden could have done that on day one. The real goal that Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer care about is to get that $60 billion more for Ukraine, which McConnell thought would be easier if they tied it to new immigration legislation .

The truth is, the Senate is not keeping the so-called border bill secret because it's tough on enforcement and ends things like parole and catch and release. They're keeping the bills secret because they don't really want to defend it over any significant amount of time in front of any big audiences, certainly not in their home districts.