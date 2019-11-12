Laura Ingraham says 'the two dominant strains' in today's Democrat Party 'spell disaster'

Laura Ingraham took aim at the Democratic presidential field Monday night, criticizing the two options within the party.

"The two dominant strains in today's Democrat Party spell disaster for them and for America," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "Heaven forbid, if they ever get power back. Now, one faction is the European style globalism represented by Biden and Bloomberg."

Ingraham reminded her audience of Michael Bloomberg's time as New York city's mayor.

"We saw this philosophy in action during Bloomberg's nanny-state style rule of New York City as mayor," Ingraham said. "Big Gulp sodas and cigaret smoking anywhere had expanded Beijing like bike lanes and restaurant smoking bans good."

Ingraham then slammed Joe Biden.

"Well, as for Biden, while his party went left, he gradually abandoned his working-class Catholic roots," Ingraham said. "Today, he's basically a far less wealthy, less literate and less competent version of Bloomberg."

The host pointed out the alternative was the "far-left" side of the party.

"Another faction, though, is closer to Hugo Chavez style socialism. It's the favorite of the party's emerging brain trust," Ingraham said. "And it provides its passion, all the energy. Of course, I'm talking about Bernie and AOC and all the new radicals who think life is one long college campus sit-in."

Ingraham also dismissed the rest of the Democratic field and their platform messages before pointing out that every Democratic candidate is promoting policies that "don't work."

"The problem for the Democrats is that whichever direction they take now, the policies underneath it all, they don't work," Ingraham said. "So Europe is running away from socialism. America is going to run toward it. OK. And then what? Hope for better employment numbers, higher GDP? Unlikely."