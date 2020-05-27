Laura Ingraham rips the media and the left for lockdowns: They 'don't want us to move on'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Laura Ingraham continued to take aim at those preventing the reopening of the American economy, blasting liberal governors for their coronavirus policies and saying it's time to "move on" and that taking risks is what America is based on.

"Walking out of the house every morning instantly exposes us to risk, stepping into a vehicle, buying a stock, even ordering at a restaurant all involve a certain level of risk," Ingraham said Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." "We think about it. If we never take risks, we never move beyond the status quo. We never innovate. We never improve. We never learn. We never grow. And while the coronavirus is novel, our approach to it, like our approach to every challenge, also includes risk. Letting citizens make their own decisions, determine their own destinies."

"Well, that's the hallmark of our free society," Ingraham said. "Yet time and again, the left has moved to limit individual choices on very personal decisions. From whether you can buy a firearm to whether you can even educate your own children at home to the type of car you drive to your right to speak freely on social media."

Ingrahm said liberals "don't trust their own citizens. And at times they seem to relish punishing them."

The host called out the left for turning people against each other and ripped Democratic governors for being hypocritical during the virus crisis.

"Now they talk about unity in crisis while they turn neighbor against neighbor reporting on each other for violations. But the truth is, they don't believe in their own rules because if Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was really convinced that wearing masks will save lives, he would've worn a mask at the beach last weekend," Ingraham said. "And if Illinois' governor, J.B. Pritzker, really thought the lockdown measures were so great in his state, he wouldn't let his family travel and risk their lives to go to risky, dangerous Florida and Wisconsin. And if Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, really thought that traveling up north was going to put folks in jeopardy there, her hubby wouldn't have traveled there to take his boat out of storage."

Ingraham criticized the medical establishment before declaring that Americans are "moving on."

"Now, I understand the medical establishment doesn't want us to move on. The media they certainly don't want us to move on," Ingraham said. "And liberals do not want us to move on. But we are. We're moving on."