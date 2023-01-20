LAURA INGRAHAM: Rejecting basic standards of merit never works out

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains how woke schools are fighting against merit to promote diversity and equity and what this means for children on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's not just laziness or sloppiness at play here. In our schools, in our corporate boardrooms and in politics, what's best about America is slowly being erased, replaced by a slavish devotion to equity and diversity. These concepts are being relentlessly promoted in woke curricula from kindergarten on up. In high school, we see how evil this really is. Consider what just happened in Northern Virginia, where school administrators purposely withheld from students applying to college the fact that they had, in fact, been recognized as National Merit Scholars. All because the administrators didn't want to hurt the feelings of the students who didn't get the scholarships. What does this mean? Well, this means that the students were punished by woke schools because the students excelled.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL AWARDS SCANDAL DEEPENS, DRAWS OUTRAGE FROM GOVERNOR, AG: 'THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL'

…

Instead of keeping the bar high to encourage hard work by students across the country, schools dropped standards, dropped standardized test requirements. And to this day, those tests remain optional for many colleges. Now, while this helped increase the pool of diverse applicants, it does nothing to change the fact that we have generations of minority students who've been cheated by liberal educators. Last October, a report revealed the shocking state of things for Illinois third-graders. Yet measuring objective merit, as they did in that study itself, the left argues, is racist — ridiculous. George W. Bush was right when he called this the soft bigotry of low expectations.