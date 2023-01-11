LAURA INGRAHAM: While promoting kindness is one thing, encouraging obesity is another

Fox News host Laura Ingraham rips into the "inclusivity cult" for normalizing obesity among children and adults on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now to children's health, mental and physical, with reports of skyrocketing depression, anxiety and learning deficits and perhaps even more dangerous, increased child obesity — that's worth seeing. Now, this problem really began to develop decades ago, but during COVID, it only got worse.

KIDS AND OBESITY: NEW GUIDELINES RELEASED TO EVALUATE AND TREAT CHILDHOOD, ADOLESCENT WEIGHT ISSUES

While encouraging kindness is one thing, glamorizing obesity with its many health risks is quite another. But that's exactly what's happening in this inclusivity cult. They're normalizing something we should be strongly discouraging because you weren't born with high BMI, you arrived at high BMI. And the more overweight we are, the greater the chance we're going to develop diabetes, heart disease and cancer. But the popular culture says, "Stop the shaming, start the selling."

Now, this is common sense. If we truly care about young people and adults who are struggling with their weight, the last thing we should do is slather them, marinate them in happy talk. We should respect them enough to tell them the truth. This overwhelmingly is about self-control, diet and exercise. And when we take in more calories than we burn, the excess is stored as fat — period. Every child should be told this and know this. This requires us to be better parents, eat dinner at night with our kids, provide them with simpler, better food choices and strictly limit screen time and also require some form of physical exercise. But look, to even say that — to think that — is fat-shaming.