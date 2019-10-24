Laura Ingraham makes the case for another Hillary Clinton presidential run

Laura Ingraham made the case for yet another Hillary Clinton presidential run Wednesday saying the Democratic field has proven its weakness and that she might be a "stronger candidate."

"Just a few months ago, I dismissed the idea of Hillary 2.0 kind of out of hand. She wouldn't be that arrogant and ungracious toward the current field. No way," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." But then the weakness of the Democrats sleep surprised even me. Nothing's working."

Clinton in recent weeks has privately stated she would enter the 2020 presidential race if she were certain she could win, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Ingraham spoke of the weakness among the Democratic frontrunners, in particular former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The walking, talking gaffe-a-matic machine known as Joe Biden may have dropped in the polls for a few weeks, but now he's back on top. And what seems to be the grudging recognition that the other top candidates, Warren and Sanders, are just not going to cut it in key battleground states where common sense still means something," Ingraham said. "I mean, who doesn't think that Hillary is a stronger candidate than that goofball Biden."

The host made the case for why Clinton may be a possibility.

"She has instant name recognition, a massive fundraising apparatus that could be reactivated, and her old campaign team would quickly reconstitute," Ingraham said.

Ingraham laid out what could be pushing Clinton to run and what could also be stopping her.

"A combination of Hillary's pride, her desire for revenge, a weak Democratic field and a consultancy class that can sell sand in the desert may be pointing us toward another Trump-Clinton face off," Ingraham said. "Of course, Hillary is smart enough to know that the only thing worse than losing once to Donald Trump would be losing twice to him. And that, too, is a distinct possibility."