LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left is 'salivating' for a Trump mug shot

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the indictment of former President Donald Trump was an attempt to "punish" and "humiliate" him on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left has wanted to put Donald Trump in jail since 2015. And today, Democrats have gotten them closer to that goal. And let's be very clear, the White House is the key player in this game of political vengeance. Now, sure, they're officially saying no comment when they're asked about Alvin Bragg's indictment of President Trump. But make no mistake tonight. Joe Biden bears the ultimate responsibility for what this will do to America. Now, our nation's chief executive has the inherent duty to do everything he or she can to preserve America's standing in the world as the world's leading democracy.

TRUMP INDICTED: NYPD ORDERS ALL OFFICERS TO REPORT IN UNIFORM FRIDAY ‘IN PREPARATION FOR ANYTHING’

Now, that means whether through back channels or public speeches, Biden should have made it very clear that his party would oppose any local prosecutor who uses trumped-up criminal charges to punish and humiliate a former president. But of course, Biden didn't do this. Instead, once again, he bowed to the far-left, which has been salivating over the prospect of Trump in a mug shot for years.

Tonight, many on the Left are gloating. You've read them on social media. And they're not considering, though, what this is going to do to our country. Tens of millions of Americans, maybe half the country, will come away from this sad saga with less faith in our justice system. They're going to believe that if you hold one set of political views, you'll be targeted. But if you hold another set of political views, you'll be protected. Americans will start believing that the principle of equal justice under the law is frankly a joke because they're going to see the justice system is rigged.