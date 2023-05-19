Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left pretends to be the party of women

She asks what happened to all the girl power

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Left is waging a war on women on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham accuses the Left of not actually being the party of women despite pretending to be on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now the Left pretends to be the party of women because they push out messages like "believe all women." They talk about girl power. And who can forget Hillary's slogan back in 2016, "I'm with her"? But they're not really with women. They can't even define what a woman is, in fact, they're totally stumped by the question…

Florida first lady Casey Desantis cut an ad for her husband's reelection campaign highlighting how her battle with breast cancer showed the true death of his character.  (Fox News Digital/Haris Alic)

Consider what Politico just wrote about Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey. This was just days, of course, before he's expected to enter the presidential race. They write, "She's neither the fawning caricature she's made out to be… nor a Shakespearean villain. She might well be a bit of both. She can also accentuate, even exacerbate, [her husband's] hubris, and his paranoia, and his vaulting ambition — because those are all traits that they share." Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa. What happened to all that girl power? She's a mom, she's a cancer survivor, she's a former female professional in the media business. They must have used all their celebratory language up on Jill Biden. 

