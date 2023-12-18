LAURA INGRAHAM: This is just the beginning of the left's efforts to resettle America

Fox News' Laura Ingraham says the Biden administration is in the process of "remaking America" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Happy International Migrants Day! Now, this is a big day for the Biden administration, which is in the deliberate process of remaking America by facilitating the relocation of what? Only 10 million people here and counting. Now, the ultimate open borders champion, Tony Blinken, he released a statement today actually bragging about their record, saying that the United States has led the "largest expansion in decades of lawful migration pathways to help vulnerable migrants, refugees and other displaced persons." And they're not even trying to hide the fact that this is just the beginning of their efforts to resettle America. They want to promote inclusion to expand ways for people to migrate here and also globally. Now, of course, the left refuses to see illegal immigration as a problem despite what the polls have consistently revealed. Americans support sane, legal immigration, not the travesty of what we have now. Unless forced child labor, fueled by the open border, is now part of the Democrat platform?

…

Congratulations to the Biden administration. You must be so proud. In fact, you are proud. Again, these are the inconvenient actual facts that Democrats cannot defend against because the conditions that they've created are indefensible. So all they're left with is obsessing about the latest phrasing Trump uses on the trail.

…

The disastrous effects of illegal immigration, they're all around us. Democrats can't justify any of it. All they can do is blather on about Trump's Hitler or if Trump wins, he's never going to hold another election. It's all just absurd. None of it's persuasive. None of it's working. Again, politicians may lie, but numbers do not. Trump is leading in every major poll by margins once thought impossible.

He's up by four nationally in the latest Fox poll and the new Monmouth University poll, Biden's approval ratings at a dismal 34%. That's another new low in that survey. Meanwhile, 54% of Democrats want another choice altogether, 54%! And proving again what a petty, oblivious man Biden is, he's reportedly blaming not himself, not his policies for these nightmarish numbers, but his campaign staff.