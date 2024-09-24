Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: If Harris becomes president, there won't be an end in sight for this global chaos

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' foreign policy ahead of the 2024 election on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham voices her foreign policy fears if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes commander-in-chief, warning of a potential "glide path" toward war, on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: If Kamala Harris becomes our commander-in-chief, there will be no end in sight for the global chaos that has occurred in the Biden-Harris era. It's going to continue, and now, they have us on a glide path — it seems — to a war with Russia. 

Voters should really take that into consideration. How many women and how many young people want that, let alone male voters?  

CHIP ROY RAISES ALARMS ABOUT GEORGE SOROS' PURCHASE OF RADIO GIANT AUDACY 

The war drums are beating for a significant U.S. military escalation with Russia driven by the pro-war alliance in the media and by the vast network of current and former military officers and deep-staters who want war, war and more war. Now, at this point, further escalation is a risky ego play that threatens to drag us into World War III, but they don't care.  

They hate Trump — a lot of them signed this letter the other day — and they love Zelenskyy, and if Kamala Harris becomes president, you can expect a blank check to Ukraine every time he comes into town, as he did today, asking for more money.  

