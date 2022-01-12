Laura Ingraham: Like Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Americans just want a chance to succeed

Laura Ingraham told viewers of "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night that she was struck during Monday night’s college football title game by the accomplishments of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, the walk-on quarterback who led the Bulldogs to victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I love the story of Stetson Bennett," Ingraham said. "The Georgia quarterback epitomizes what we as Americans should be fighting for every day – the little guy who has a dream and is willing to work hard to overcome difficulties, to persist, and doesn’t give up."

As Ingraham explained, Bennett wasn’t searching for special privileges when he tried to make the Georgia roster, he just wanted an opportunity to show he was good enough – and would work hard enough -- to be on the team.

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY, LEFTIST AMERICAN ELITES ‘ARE ONE AND THE SAME’: DOMENECH

Ingraham then played a post-game video clip of Bennett talking about Georgia’s victory.

"I knew that those guys beside me had my back, and I had their back too," Bennett said in part.

"That’s really all the American people want as well – a chance to succeed," Ingraham said.

Ingraham then called the recently concluded college football season one of the closest-to-normal sports seasons the U.S. has seen since the coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020.

"That alone is something to really celebrate," she said, noting that Dr. Anthony Fauci and others had warned about packed stadiums turning into "super-spreader" events.

"But as usual the so-called experts were wrong," Ingraham said.

She then claimed that fans of college football, the NFL and other sports weren’t flocking to games because they were ignorant about the virus – they just realized that information and warnings coming from the elites weren’t matching what they see in their everyday lives.

"Even if they wanted to help us, which they don’t, they are incapable of doing so," Ingraham claimed about the so-called medical experts.

She then noted that Democrats such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weren’t even following in their private lives the same advice they were issuing to the public.

Ingraham then said that edicts on how to act and how to think were the realm of the Chinese Communist Party and the European Union – but were against the founding ideas of America.

"Here in America, we don’t have to obey the government’s every whim – unless the government can point to a legitimate law, passed in a legitimate manner, we’re free no matter what the elites want."

"They didn’t want us to have a football season," she continued, "but we did it anyway."

It was just one example of the public standing up to the experts when the rules don’t make sense, she asserted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The truth is, we’re gaining power and they’re losing it," she said, "and it’s driving them mad."

In closing, Igraham predicted that voters in 2022 would be voting for themselves and not for more ill-conceived ideas and poorly mapped-out plans.

Finally, she compared life under "despairing lefties" to that in Narnia, the fictional world created by author C.S. Lewis, who wrote that life there was "always winter, never Christmas."